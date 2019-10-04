Sheremetyevo Airport Executives Lead Ratings of Best Managers in Russia

MOSCOW, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport executives took the leading positions in the 20th annual rating of the "Top 1000 Russian Managers," prepared by the Association of Managers and Kommersant Publishing House.

Alexander Ponomarenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sheremetyevo, was named on the list of Russian business leaders. The Director General of the airport, Mikhail Vasilenko, was first among top managers in the Transport category of Top Executives, Top 250. Additionally, SVO Director of Public Relations Anna Zakharenkova is first in the category Directors of Public and Corporate Relations (by industry) Top 100 in Transport.

Over the past 20 years, Alexander Ponomarenko has established himself as an effective strategic advisor to Russia's transport industry. He has deftly made business efficiency a priority in implementing the country's transport strategy and prioritized social responsibility in the Sheremetyevo International Airport's group of companies.

From 2014 to 2019, the investment in Sheremetyevo International Airport's development facilities amounted to more than 130 billion rubles* (1.9 billion USD). The funds raised enabled the construction of new terminals and other infrastructure facilities. This made it possible for Sheremetyevo to become a leader in Russia and one of the largest airports in Europe, while simultaneously ensuring high-quality passenger and airline services.

Under the leadership of Mikhail Vasilenko, Sheremetyevo became the main air gateway to Russia for millions of fans from around the world for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

At the end of 2018, Sheremetyevo was named one of the best airports in the world by the ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence. The airport reaffirmed its status as the leader of the annual ASQ ACI rating for quality of service, but in a new category: European airports with a passenger flow of more than 40 million people in a year.

The increase in airport capacity and the improvement in the quality of service ensured progressive growth in key production and financial indicators. This gave Sheremetyevo the opportunity to strengthen its position as the Moscow aviation hub serving 47.1% of the capital's total passenger traffic and providing 46.4% of UIA take-off and landing operations in 2018.

According to independent surveys, Sheremetyevo Airport is the most popular Moscow airport among travelers and has a high level of trust among various stakeholders, including airlines, suppliers and commercial partners.

The successful development and modernization of infrastructure has improved the quality of passenger and airline services at Sheremetyevo. This in turn has created favorable conditions for achieving the airport's strategic goal to become one of the 10 largest airports in the world by 2026, with a capacity of 100 million passengers per year.

*subject to 2019 forecasts

Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of the top 10 airport hubs in Europe and the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic. At the end of 2018, the airport served 45,836,000 passengers, 14.3% higher than 2017.

In 2018, the OAG rated SVO a world leader in Major Airports for on-time departures.

At the end of 2018, the ASQ ACI program named SVO best in quality of service in the category of Largest Airports in Europe, airports with a passenger flow of more than 40 million a year. The airport was also named to the ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence for best airports in the world.

The ACI also rated SVO second in terms of the development of its route network in Europe among airports with an annual passenger flow of more than 25 million a year.

The British company Stasher has recognized Sheremetyevo as the best airport in the world, based on the results of its global analytical study.

Sheremetyevo Airport also holds a 5-star Skytrax rating, the highest rating possible.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport