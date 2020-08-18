Sheremetyevo Airport Joins Campaign to Support Russian Doctors and Health Volunteers

MOSCOW, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has joined the online campaign "Please breathe!" in support of Russian doctors and volunteers who have given service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was initiated by the Russia Today media group with the participation of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, the Moscow Department of Health, the Association of Volunteer Centers of Russia, the All-Russian Public Movement "Medical Volunteers", and the NGO "National Priorities".

The online campaign portal features a database of photographs and short stories about individual doctors and other medical workers and volunteers, with words of gratitude for their efforts to protect the health and save the lives of people throughout the country.

As part of the campaign, Sheremetyevo Airport posted photos and stories of doctors who are airport employees on the website breathe.ria.ru, expressing gratitude for their dedicated work and professionalism.

Sheremetyevo had earlier joined the federal campaign "Thank You to Doctors" organized by "Medical Volunteers" under the auspices of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation. On the Day of the Medical Worker, the doctors of Sheremetyevo airport were congratulated in a solemn ceremony and handed commemorative medallions.



Currently, more than 270 medical professionals work in the medical and sanitary unit and health centers of Sheremetyevo Airport, some with more than 30 years' experience.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheremetyevo doctors have worked with employees of medical institutions in Moscow and Moscow Region to perform the critical task of protecting the health of passengers, guests and airport employees. The medical teams carry out extensive health checks of passengers arriving from epidemiologically unfavorable countries. From January 1 to July 31, 2020, more than 11,600 infected persons were identified and isolated at the airport terminals.

Sheremetyevo Airport has given special attention to ensuring the safety and health of passengers, guests and employees, implementing a set of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in accordance with the guidelines and recommendations of state agencies and medical institutions.

