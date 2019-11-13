Sheremetyevo Airport passenger traffic increased 9.2 percent in ten months, to more than 42 million

MOSCOW, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport served 42,828,000 people from January through October 2019, an increase of 9.2 percent over the same period last year.

There were 325,890 take-off and landing operations in the ten-month period, which was 10.8 percent more than for the same period in 2018.

From January to October, passenger traffic on international air lines grew by 9.2% and totaled 22,925,000 people. The growth on domestic flights was 14.2 percent, a total of 19,904,000 passengers.

The number of passengers served in October 2019 increased by 5.6% compared to the same period last year and totaled 4,292,000 people. Passenger traffic on international airlines in October grew by 7 percent, or 2,355,000, while passenger flow on domestic flights increased by 3.8 percent, to 1,938,000 passengers. The number of take-off and landing operations in October increased by 2.5% to 33,098.

The most popular foreign destinations in January-October were Antalya, Paris, Yerevan, Beijing and Tel Aviv. while the most popular domestic destinations were St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Sochi, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar.

The carriers handling the most passenger traffic at Sheremetyevo were Aeroflot, Nordwind Airlines, Russia, Icarus, Royal Flight and Air France.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the top 10 airport hubs in Europe, it is the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic. At the end of 2018, the airport served 45,836,000 passengers, which is 14.3% higher than in 2017.

At the end of 2018, Sheremetyevo became the best in quality of service in the category of the largest airports in Europe with a passenger flow of more than 40 million passengers per year according to the ASQ ACI program, and was among the top airports on the list of best airports in the world according to the International Council of Airports and got on the ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence.

Sheremetyevo is recognized as the best airport in the world according to the global analytical study of the British company Stasher.

Sheremetyevo Airport is the holder of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

