Sheremetyevo Airport Prepares Infrastructure and Equipment for Sustainable Winter Operations

MOSCOW, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has switched to its autumn-winter flight schedule, which will be in effect until March 27, 2021. During the winter navigation period, regular flights from Sheremetyevo will operate on 74 routes (60 domestic and 14 international).



During the autumn-winter season, Sheremetyevo's base carrier, Aeroflot, will continue to operate flights on the international routes currently open to London, Male, Seoul, Istanbul, Antalya, Cairo, Dubai, Belgrade, Geneva, Nur-Sultan, Bishkek and Minsk, and regular flights from Sheremetyevo to Tokyo will resume during winter navigation. In addition, Nordwind Airlines and Royal Flight will begin flights to tourist destinations in Cayo Coco, Santa Clara and Goa during the new season.

Sheremetyevo Airport has carried out a set of measures to prepare the airfield and equipment for the upcoming autumn-winter period. More than 200 special vehicles and machinery will be used to sustainably support takeoff and landing operations and maintain the airfield complex in operational condition in any weather. These include trailed and self-propelled plow and brush equipment, distributors of liquid and granular deicing agents, rotary milling snow blowers, tractors and bulldozers for airfield operations, and rescue vehicles and equipment. More than 430 pieces of equipment will be used for ground handling of aircraft, including 40 deicing machines and 71 airfield heaters.

Sheremetyevo has obtained metrological certification of the devices for measuring the friction coefficient for the safe operation of the airfield during the autumn-winter period, and a minimum level of supply of deicing reagents was established to prevent ice formation on the artificial surfaces of the airfield. A set of measures was carried out to inspect the drainage infrastructure and detect any defects in the airfield's artificial surfaces.

Buildings and structures, in-terminal equipment of JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport, engineering networks and communications have also been prepared for winter operation. The technical, sanitary and fire-safety conditions of mechanical and utility rooms has been inspected, and engineering and technical-services employees have been trained and certified under the preparation programs for winter operations.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. The route network comprises more than 230 destinations. In 2019, the airport served 49 million 933 thousand passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of the quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

