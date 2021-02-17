Sheremetyevo Airport Served 1.3 Million Passengers in January

MOSCOW, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport hosted 1,351,000 passengers in January 2021, an increase of 9.4% over the December figure of 1,276,000, and performed 13,090 takeoff- and landing operations.

Passenger traffic on international airlines in January amounted to 267,000, while domestic airlines carried 1.84 million. The most popular international destinations in January were Istanbul, Dubai, Male, Antalya and Zanzibar. Sochi, St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok were the most popular domestic destinations.

Airlines responsible for the largest numbers of passengers arriving and departing Sheremetyevo in January were Aeroflot, Rossiya, Nordwind Airlines, Ikar, Royal Flight, Severstal and KLM.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

