Sheremetyevo Airport Served More Than 4.3 Million Passengers in the First Quarter of 2021

MOSCOW, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 4.3 million passengers passed through Sheremetyevo International Airport in the first quarter of 2021, with the total for March reaching 1.674 million.

This made Sheremetyevo the third-busiest hub in Europe for the quarter.

A total of 39,746 takeoff and landing operations were performed in the first quarter of 2021, with 14,676 takeoff and landing operations taking place in March.

From January through March, 911,000 passengers using Sheremetyevo traveled on international airlines, and 3.391 million on domestic carriers, including 378,000 international passengers and 1.296 million domestic passengers in March alone.

The most popular international destinations in the first quarter of this year were: Istanbul, Dubai, Male, Antalya and Bishkek. The most popular domestic destinations were Sochi, St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar.

* Passenger traffic data includes infants from 0 to 2 years old.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe and the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

