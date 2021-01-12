Sheremetyevo Airport Served Nearly 19.8 Million Passengers in 2020

MOSCOW, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport served 19,784,000 passengers and performed 186,383 take-off and landing operations in 2020.

The airport hosted a total of 6,383,000 international passengers and 13,401,000 domestic passengers during the calendar year. The most popular international destinations were Antalya, Istanbul, Yerevan, Phuket and Bangkok, and the most popular domestic destinations were Sochi, Simferopol, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar and Yekaterinburg.

Sheremetyevo's passenger traffic in December totaled 1,276,000, an increase of 13.3% over November. This growth was due to a natural increase in passenger traffic during the New Year holidays (December 25 to January 10). Some 260,000 international passengers and 1,016,000 domestic passengers traveled through the airport in December, when Sheremetyevo performed 13,093 take-off and landing operations.

The airport served 876,000 passengers and performed 7,627 take-off and landing operations during the New Year holiday period. The most popular international destinations in that period were Antalya, Istanbul, Dubai, Male and Yerevan, with Sochi, St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Krasnodar and Kaliningrad comprising the most popular domestic destinations.

The vast majority of flights were on schedule during the New Year holidays despite difficult weather conditions on peak days, and Sheremetyevo accepted four flights from other Moscow Air Cluster airports as an alternate airfield.

The airport's production services, Sheremetyevo Handling and other subsidiaries worked as usual to ensure the efficient movement of passengers and the smooth performance of take-off and landing operations.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. At the end of 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of service quality in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctual flights, the owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport