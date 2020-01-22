Sheremetyevo International Airport Celebrates Official Opening of New Terminal C

Terminal C was built as part of the Long-term Airport Development Program and forms part of the Northern Terminal Complex (Terminals B, C) of Sheremetyevo Airport and was built and equipped in compliance with the highest global standards.

The terminal complex will be home to international carriers and can accommodate 20 million passengers per year. It comprises the main seven-floor passenger terminal building with a total area of 127,375 square meters, a control tower to supervise aircraft ground movement, and a roofed, six-level parking lot for 2,500 vehicles that is connected with the terminal via a pedestrian crossing. The major challenge in the design and construction of Terminal С was to ensure a harmonious relationship between cutting-edge technology and a design plan that follows the traditions of Russian Constructivism.

Terminal С forms a single space together with Terminal B. Uniting the buildings "under one roof" was one of the toughest challenges of the entire construction cycle. This single space enables passengers to make use of the services and technical capabilities offered by both terminals, while allowing transfer passengers to move quickly between the terminals through the transit area.

At the ceremony, Mr. Yurchik said, "Sheremetyevo has been a leader of the airport infrastructure development in our country, Europe and all the world in recent years. The airport and its base air company Aeroflot are the flagships of the aviation industry. It is a very necessary and important symbiosis." The deputy minister pointed out that the airport development is a public-private partnership and that it Sheremetyevo is a unique airport with a full concession agreement.

Mr. Ponomarenko drew attention to JSC SIA's steady investment in the growing airport. "Our own investments into Terminal С amounted to RUB 32 billion," he said. "As a result, the new terminal will increase the airport's capacity to 80 million passengers per year. This is a critical step as we work toward our strategic goal of serving 100 million passengers per year by 2030. Today, Sheremetyevo Airport is the largest airport in Russia and a critical part of the global transportation system. The launch of the new terminal will strengthen our competitive positions within the local and global markets, and our leading position among Europe's major airports in terms of flight punctuality and passenger service quality proves that the business strategy we have chosen is a sound one."

The design and construction phase of Sheremetyevo Airport's new terminal lasted 33 months, from April 2017 to January 2020. The General Contractor and Developer of the project was EnergoStroy LLC.

The architectural and functional concept of the project was developed by the Serbian studio of international architecture firm RMJM. The design concept was based on the rich tradition of Russian and aligns seamlessly with the style of the contiguous Terminal B.

The constructivist motifs of the interior are also reflected in the terminal's cutting-edge media installations, which present Russia as a country of rich historical and cultural heritage as well as significant scientific and technological achievements.

The following services are available to all passengers in Terminal С­­­:

Duty Free shops where travelers can purchase products from leading world brands

Superior-comfort lounges: VIP and business lounges, sleep and recreation areas

Catering: all restaurants, cafes, and bars are open 24/7

A comfortable baby care room and children's play areas

Wi-Fi coverage for wireless internet access

Navigation and information systems in Russian, English and Chinese help passengers and attendants navigate all areas of the terminal with ease.

The airport provides maximum comfort for disabled passengers, allowing them to feel confident, calm, safe, and secure.

Sheremetyevo Airport's state-of-the-art airfield and terminal infrastructure offers virtually unlimited opportunities for the long-term growth of airlines that already work with the airport, as well as for attracting new partner airlines and offering business development for numerous partners, vendors, and small- and medium-sized businesses.

Upon the completion of the second construction phase of Terminal С and new passenger terminals, Sheremetyevo Airport will enjoy elite status among the world's major transport airports and strengthen its position as the main transit air hub connecting Europe and Asia.

TERMINAL C NUMBERS

Check-in counters: 74

Passport control booths: 60

Jet bridges: 20 (including one for A-380 aircraft)

Escalators: 11 + 2 in parking lot

Moving walkways: 8 + 4 in parking lot

Automatic doors: 120 + 8 in parking lot

Elevators: 57 + 8 in parking lot

Media screens: 78

Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe and the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic. At the end of 2019, the airport served 49.9 million passengers, 8.9% more than in 2018. At the end of 2018, Sheremetyevo was rated best in quality of service among airports in Europe with a passenger flow of more than 40 million a year by the ASQ ACI program and was cited as one of the best airports in the world by the International Council of Airports. The British company Stasher rated it as the best airport in the world. It holds the highest 5-star rating by Skytrax.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport