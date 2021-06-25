Sheremetyevo is Among the Best Companies in Russia in Procurement

MOSCOW, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport (SIA) is among the TOP-50 Russian companies in procurement management, according to the procurement management quality rating compiled by the Expert RA agency and the Expert Business Solutions company.

The expert community recognized the best specialized divisions of Russian companies with annual procurements in 2020 of at least 500 million rubles. The research took into account a number of verifiable quantitative and qualitative indicators reflecting the key aspects of procurement department functions: the professional experience of the procurement team, the level of regulation and automation of procurement, the efficiency of procurement activities, and the professional qualities of the heads of the procurement departments of companies.

Sheremetyevo Airport is a socially responsible company that adheres to high standards in procedure and transparency in conducting tenders. One of the important priority areas for the company is procurement from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In 2020, 55.5% of contracts signed by JSC SIA were with SMBs, well above the minimum of 20% established by law.

Sheremetyevo International Airport procured 14.88 billion rubles in goods and services in 2020, with the share of competitive procurements reaching 36.7%. A total of 467 procurement procedures were posted on JSC SIA's public procurement website, attracting an average of 2.97 procurement participants for every tender procedure.

Costs from sole-source procurements decreased by 23% in 2020 compared to 2019, indicating that increased competition for the company's business led to significant savings.

At the end of 2019, Sheremetyevo Airport was awarded the High Transparency in Procurement award and received the National Procurement Transparency Rating certificate based on the results of an extensive analytical study of the Russian market.

JSC SIA regularly participates in major federal fairs on state, municipal and corporate procurement. In March 2021, representatives of JSC SIA's management of took part in the business program of the XVI All-Russian Forum and Exhibition "GOSZAKAZ," which was dedicated to reforming the procurement system and supporting domestic producers.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

http://www.svo.aero

Expert RA is Russia's largest rating agency, with more than 20 years of experience. It is included in the register of credit rating agencies of the Bank of Russia and the lists of independent verifiers of green and social bonds of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA), the Moscow Exchange and VEB.RF. The agency's ratings are included in the lists of official requirements for banks, insurers, pension funds and issuers. The agency's ratings are used by the Bank of Russia, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Moscow Exchange, and hundreds of companies and government agencies for conducting competitions and tenders.

Expert Business Solutions is an information and analytical company of the Expert RA rating agency, established in 2019 with the aim of supporting analytical services and products that are not related to the activities of the credit rating agency. The Expert RA rating agency has shares in the assets of the Expert Business Solutions company, as they operate under the same Expert brand.

