Sheremetyevo Is Now the Busiest and Most Punctual Airport in Europe

MOSCOW, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport became the busiest airport in Europe in terms of passenger traffic for the first time in its history in June, according to research conducted by the analytical portal airserviceone.com.

Effective cooperation between the airport, airlines and handling operator has allowed for produced a speedy recovery of air traffic while ensuring punctuality of flight departures. Sheremetyevo was the first airport in Russia to develop and implement a system of joint decision-making with airlines, which has produced prompt delivery of services, short turnaround time for aircraft, minimized taxiing time and reduced costs for airlines.

Sheremetyevo also retained its status as the most punctual airport on the continent and the second-most punctual in the world in the Global Airports category for the second consecutive month, according to the Cirium aviation agency. The punctuality index for departures in June was 94.12%.

Sheremetyevo served 2.98 million passengers in June, exceeding the level of June 2020 by 378.4%. June passenger traffic on domestic airlines exceeded that of June 2019 by 8%.

At the end of 2020, Sheremetyevo was recognized by the ASQ research program of the Airports Council International (ACI) as the best among the largest airports in Europe (more than 40 million passengers annually) in quality of services. Sheremetyevo maintains its leadership in this category for the third consecutive year.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

