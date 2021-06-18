Sheremetyevo Is Recognized as One of the Best Russian Companies for Corporate Communications and Public Relations

MOSCOW, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport was ranked as the 10th best company in Russia for corporate communications and corporate relations and its communications department was ranked 6th best in Russia, according to the results of the VIII All-Russian rating of directors and departments for corporate communications and corporate relations TOP-COMM 2021.

Anna Zakharenkova, Public Relations Director of Sheremetyevo Airport, was ranked 8th among directors of corporate communications and corporate relations, 13th among managers for the most effective work in external communications, and 17th among managers for in the area of internal corporate communications.

In 2020 and the first half of 2021, Sheremetyevo Airport significantly dominated the media space of the Moscow Aviation Hub, generating significant publicity and engaging in broad public outreach for a number of large-scale events with the participation of government agencies and representatives of the Government of the Russian Federation. These included the opening of new infrastructure facilities and comprehensive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation, as well as implementation of measures aimed at saving jobs and keeping airport employees working.

Special attention was paid to highlighting the current and in-demand services for passengers and guests of Sheremetyevo as international flights resumed, particularly the world's first COVID-19 rapid test service and public vaccination services, together with RDIF, available at an airport.

Today, A.S. Pushkin Sheremetyevo International Airport implements an extensive informational and educational program to acquaint Russian and foreign passengers with the richest historical and cultural heritage of the country through the use of unique media systems, art objects and special exhibitions.

The effectiveness of the communication activities of Sheremetyevo Airport is regularly confirmed by authoritative industry awards and ratings. In 2020, Sheremetyevo became a laureate of the Formula of Movement, a national award for achievements in the area of transportation and transportation infrastructure, in the category of Best PR-activity in the Current Year, for the media coverage of health preventive measures for passengers and staff.

"On behalf of Sheremetyevo Airport, I would like to thank the ACMR's expert community for the high assessment of our activities and media representatives for constructive cooperation in covering the most important events at Sheremetyevo Airport," said Anna Zakharenkova, Public Relations Director of JSC SIA. "Together we have done important informational work for the benefit of passengers, and for protecting the health of our citizens and foreign citizens, which means we have made our modest contribution to a great common cause."

The All-Russian TOP-COMM rating is annually compiled by the Association of Communications and Corporate Media Directors of Russia (ACMR) using a mathematical model based on factual data on activities for the previous calendar year provided by the rating participants. One of the main objectives of the project is to identify and publicly recognize successful industry professionals and identify the best corporate communications and corporate relations companies in Russia. The participation in this rating is evidence of the company's high media activism, as well as the openness and transparency of its activities in external and internal communications.

The heads of the departments for corporate communications, corporate relations and their structural divisions of the largest Russian and foreign companies operating in Russia are claiming places among the TOP-100 in the TOP-COMM rating.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

