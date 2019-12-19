Sheremetyevo Named One of Top 50 Russian Employers

MOSCOW, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport is listed among the best employers in Russia by Forbes magazine, which rated the airport number 33 among Russia's top 50.

The Forbes rating is based on a global survey of the corporate culture and practices of the largest Russian companies. The survey encompassed 150 nominees and revealed that Russian companies are investing in benefits, working conditions and activities that make them attractive to workers and good places to work. The survey polled 3,000 people on nine weighted areas: salary, working conditions, social package, internal corporate training, creation of new jobs by the company, infrastructure development in the cities of presence, brand recognition, concern for the environment and charity.

Sheremetyevo Airport is one of the largest employers in Moscow and the region, employing more than 17,000 specialists. At Sheremetyevo, a collective agreement regulating social and labor relations has been adopted as well as a number of corporate policies affecting education and health care for employees and their families. Medical services for employees are provided based on the system of mandatory and voluntary medical insurance paid by the company. The services include screening, treatment and assistance at the best medical facilities of Russia. The airport also pays for annual recreation for employees and their children.

Sheremetyevo Airport sponsors social programs for staff and holds special environmental and educational events. In addition to aimed at social support of employees, it provides assistance to the needy and to veterans and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War on an annual basis. Supporting orphans and children in foster care is an area of priority, and the airport carries out a range of activities aimed at protecting the environment and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Sheremetyevo is an active and committed partner in the Smoking Cessation Day program conducted by the Russian Ministry of Health.

Sheremetyevo Airport implements social programs related to improving staff education and training, as well as youth education. MASH JSC has signed cooperation agreements with Russian universities and has internship opportunities for students at specialized educational institutions. An integral part of the personnel policy of the company is the implementation of programs aimed at helping young professionals.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, it is the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic. By the end of 2018, the airport served 45 million 836 thousand passengers, which is 14.3% more than in 2017.

By the end of 2018, Sheremetyevo became the best in quality of services in the category of the largest airports in Europe with the volume of passenger traffic more than 40 million per year according to the ASQ ACI program, and was among the top best airports in the world according to the International Council of Airports - ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence .

Sheremetyevo is recognized as the best airport in the world according to the global analytical study of the British company Stasher.

Sheremetyevo Airport is the holder of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

