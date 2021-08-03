Sheremetyevo Named the Most Punctual Airline in Europe for the First Half of 2021 And Names Its Most Punctual Airlines

MOSCOW, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport was recognized as the most punctual airport in Europe and the second most punctual in the world in the Global Airports category, according to the Cirium aviation agency rating.

Thanks to effective cooperation between the airport, airlines and air-traffic control agencies, the Sheremetyevo aerodrome has maintained high capacity and ensured a high level of punctuality of flights. Sheremetyevo was the first airport in Russia to develop and implement a system of joint decision-making with airlines, using its own innovative Synchron database.

The most punctual air carriers at Sheremetyevo in May and June 2021, based on landings, departures from the parking area and takeoffs, were:

Russian airline s:

Aeroflot



Russia



Severstal

European airlines with more than 200 passenger flights:

Air France



KLM



Air Serbia

European airlines with less than 200 passenger flight s:

Finnair



LOT



Belavia

Asia-Pacific Airlines:

Japan Airlines



Korean Air



Air India

Airlines with more than 500 cargo flights :

Aviastar



Aeroflot



AirBridgeCargo

Airlines with fewer than 500 cargo flights :

Air China



Emirates



CargoLogic Germany

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport