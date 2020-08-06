Sheremetyevo Performs 2,700 Rapid Tests for Coronavirus

MOSCOW, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 2,715 people used the EMG express diagnostic service for coronavirus at Sheremetyevo International Airport between July 20 and August 5, 2020. The service has been especially in demand among passengers departing and arriving on international flights.

From August 1 through August 5, Sheremetyevo's total international passenger traffic was 14,316 people, 5,796 on arriving flights and 8,520 on departing flights. Of these, 4,168 passengers were on scheduled flights to Turkey and Great Britain and 5,284 passengers were on flights arriving from Turkey and Great Britain. International service resumed at Terminal D on August 1.

The express testing service for coronavirus was launched at Sheremetyevo on July 20. Diagnostics are carried out using test systems manufactured by EMG (Evotech-Mirai Genomics), created with the financial support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Passengers and guests of Sheremetyevo can get an express test for coronavirus and obtain a reliable result in 60 minutes at the health centers of Terminals B (domestic flights) and D (domestic and international flights).

Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of the TOP-10 hub airports in Europe and the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. The route network comprises more than 230 destinations.

In 2019, the airport served 49 million 933 thousand passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of the quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, and owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero.

