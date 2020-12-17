Sheremetyevo Served 18.5 Million Passengers in First 11 Months of 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport served 18,508,000 people during the first 11 months of 2020. Passenger traffic on international airlines totaled 6,123,385 with domestic carriers accounting for 12,385,000.

According to Airports Council International's (ACI) operating results for European airports, Sheremetyevo was fourth among airports in Europe for the month of October in terms of passenger traffic, with 1.776 million passengers. Sheremetyevo's 17,382,000 passengers in the first 10 months of 2020 ranked fifth among European airports, according to ACI.

In November 2020, Sheremetyevo served 1.126 million passengers, 224,000 on international carriers and 902,000 on domestic airlines.

In the first eleven months of 2020, Sheremetyevo performed 173,296 take-off and landing operations, 12,972 of them in November.

Some 880,600 passengers traveled between Sheremetyevo and destinations in Turkey from September through November, an increase of 46.2% over the same period last year.

The top ten destinations for passengers using Sheremetyevo in the autumn months of 2020 were Antalya, Sochi, Simferopol, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Vladivostok, Istanbul, Krasnodar, Khabarovsk and Kaliningrad.

The vast majority of passengers at Sheremetyevo during the first eleven months of 2020 flew on Aeroflot, Nordwind Airlines, Rossiya, Ikar, Royal Flight and Air France.

The most popular international destinations from January through November were Antalya, Istanbul, Phuket, Yerevan and Bangkok. The most popular domestic destinations were Simferopol, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar and Yekaterinburg.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. The route network comprises more than 230 destinations. In 2019, the airport served 49 million 933 thousand passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018. Sheremetyevo, being the best European airport in terms of quality of services, the absolute world leader in punctual flights, is the holder of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

