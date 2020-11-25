Sheremetyevo Shows How It Uses Artificial Intelligence to Effectively Plan and Execute Airport Functions and Activities

MOSCOW, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergei Konyakhin, Director of the Production Modeling Department of JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport, gave a presentation at the Artificial Intelligence Systems 2020 on November 24 conference showing how Sheremetyevo International Airport uses artificial intelligence (AI) systems to effectively manage the airport.

The conference was part of the online forum TAdviser Summit 2020: Results of the Year and Plans for 2021. The discussion among of top managers of large companies and leading experts in the IT industry centered on issues related to the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in the activities of Russian enterprises.

Sheremetyevo Airport has developed and implemented systems for automatic long-term and short-term planning of personnel and resources. As a result, the planning system was calibrated based on real processes and its previous weaknesses were eliminated; recommendation systems were implemented allowing dispatchers to manage resources taking into account future events; and the company was able to significantly optimize expenses.

The company is looking at developing AI systems in the near future for automatic dispatching, automation of administrative personnel functions, and providing top management with transparent reporting and detailed factor analysis.

In the long term, the use of artificial intelligence systems will help maintain high quality services for passengers, airlines and punctuality of flights while taking into account the long-term growth of passenger and cargo traffic.

Sheremetyevo is the largest airport in Russia and has the largest terminal and airfield infrastructure in the country, including six passenger terminals with a total area of more than 570,000 square meters, three runways, a cargo terminal with a capacity of 380,000 tonnes of cargo annually, and other facilities. The uninterrupted operation of all Sheremetyevo systems requires precise planning, scheduling of all processes, and efficient allocation of resources. At the same time, forecasting the production activities of the airport need to take into account a number of specific factors, including:

Fluctuations in the volume of passenger and cargo traffic, since resource needs and the load on airport systems change constantly during a given day, week or season;

The scale of infrastructure and load distribution among terminals and apron areas;

The need for a large number of airport services to the interact; and

The impact of weather and seasonal factors.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. The route network comprises more than 230 destinations. In 2019, the airport served 49 million 933 thousand passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of the quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero

TAdviser.ru is the largest business portal in Russia on corporate informatization, a leading organizer of events in this area, a resource on which a unique knowledge base is formed in three areas:

Government (agencies, biographies of people, economic and political processes);

Business (companies, biographies of people);

Information technology (suppliers, product catalogs, IT projects).

TAdviser.ru provides convenient mechanisms for finding the right IT solution and IT supplier based on information about implementations and the experience of companies. The site's audience exceeds 1 million people. The target audience of the portal are representatives of customer companies interested in obtaining complete and objective information from an independent source, companies that provide IT solutions, as well as persons observing the development of the IT market in Russia (investors, officials, the media, the expert community, etc.).

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport