Sheri Cabral, Co-Author's New Book, "Retire Like A Shark" to Help Retirees Reduce Taxes and Avoid Financial Pitfalls

KAILUA, Hawaii, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national and global uncertainty is causing fear and confusion for retirees and those contemplating retirement.

"Nearly 1 in 2 older adults' biggest financial fear was not having enough money saved for retirement, and this rings more true for those between the ages of 55 and 64," according to Senior Living.

USA Today reports, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings – rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years – make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

"Retiring successfully is complex and takes a team dedicated to your success. We believe that people who have worked hard and saved to secure a better financial future for themselves and the ones they love deserve a clear and simple plan to enjoy the fruits of their labor and sacrifice. We help business owners, government employees, educators and widowed and divorced women retire with joy and confidence and pass on legacy," said Sheri Cabral, President of CMR Financial Advisors, Inc.

That's the idea behind the newest book, "Retire Like A Shark," from Kevin Harrington and Scott Keffer. They have assembled an all-star cast of wealth, financial, investment and business advisors from across North America to each write a chapter on the keys to retire with confidence, security and joy.

"It's an honor to co-author a book with the very first Shark, Kevin Harrington. Shark Tank is an international Emmy award-winning show with super successful 'Sharks' who know how to create wealth. I'm excited to share some financial and retirement wisdom that I've learned from helping successful people preserve, protect and pass on their hard-earned wealth," said Cabral.

Readers will discover tax, financial, and investment keys, methods and tips, along with an opportunity for additional retirement resources, from 36 leading authorities.

Besides gaining fame on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand, a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making dozens of millionaires. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

The book is scheduled to arrive on bookstore shelves in the fourth quarter of 2022.

