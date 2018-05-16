Sheridan Landscaping, Inc. Nears Completion of Work for Southport on Cape Cod

According to Matt Sheridan, owner of Sheridan Landscaping, his company has been working on the Southport project for 6 years. The project originally began in the late 1990s, but multiple landscaping contractors had worked on the grounds over the years.

"When we first came in, it was a little chaotic," says Sheridan. "They'd gone through a number of landscape and hardscape contractors. We spent much of the first year fixing problems and doing re-installs. But once we got everything straightened out, we were off and running."

Sheridan worked directly with Bonvie Homes, a developer from Mashpee, Massachusetts who was spearheading the Southport project. From the beginning, Sheridan said his company was committed to seeing the project through and doing it right.

"The developer saw immediately that we were a no-nonsense company, that we were there to take care of things and would stand by our work."

For the process to work efficiently, Sheridan Landscaping needed to form partnerships with the construction company and the developer. With so many people working on the same site, all their efforts had to be coordinated.

"When we'd receive a work order, we'd get as much initial work done as possible, then let the other contractors catch up before we finalized anything," says Sheridan. "For example, we'd put in the irrigation and hardscape, then wait for the construction company to give us the green light before we finished any hardscaping and landscaping."

Sheridan is hopeful that all installation work will be completed by Spring of 2019.

"We want the residents of Southport to know how much we've enjoyed working on this project over the last six years. We're excited to see the final product, and we hope our work brings beauty to this community for years to come."

