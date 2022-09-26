Sheridan N. Meyers, MD, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Achiever for his exemplary career in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work in Academia

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now retired, Dr. Sheridan Meyers garnered over 60 years of service during his storied career as a physician specializing in cardiac care and as a mentor and medical instructor. The bulk of his career was spent as an Interventional Cardiologist with Northwestern Memorial Hospital in downtown Chicago and as an Emeritus Assistant Professor with Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Sheridan N. Meyers, MD, FACC

During his practice, Dr. Meyers worked primarily in the cardiac catheterization lab, specializing in angioplasty and echocardiography to determine the appropriate diagnoses of various heart disorders. Cardiology is a branch of medicine that deals with the diseases of the heart and some parts of the circulatory system. An interventional cardiologist is a cardiologist with one to two years of additional education and training in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease and congenital (present at birth) and structural heart conditions through catheter-based procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting.

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Meyer obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Northwestern University. He earned his Medical Degree from Northwestern Medical School in 1961. Following medical school, Dr. Meyer completed his internship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago and his Internal Medicine residency at the Veterans Administration Research Hospital, Lakeside, in 1965.

Dr. Meyers was called to serve in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 and was stationed at the 44th MASH hospital in Korea. He achieved the rank of Captain. Following his military service, Dr. Meyers completed a fellowship in interventional cardiography with an emphasis on catheterization at the Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center, now Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in 1969.

Due to his significant training and expertise, Dr. Meyer received board certification in internal medicine, interventional cardiology, and cardiovascular disease from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. Dr. Meyers is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology among his associations. He is additionally a member of the Commercial Travelers of America.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors, Craig Borden, MD, Martin Brandfondennar, MD, George Kroll, MD, Clyde Yancy, MD, and Charles Davidson, MD.

