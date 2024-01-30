Sheriffs Use New Data Analytics to Reduce Crime

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BI² Technologies, a national leader in providing biometric identification technologies, today announced the nation-wide launch of Scientia CJI™, a data analytics system that helps Sheriffs more effectively use actionable intelligence and insight from their existing data to reduce crime in their communities.

Scientia is a Latin word that means insight and knowledge, based on demonstrable and reproducible data.

Scientia™ CJI Reports, is a data analytics system that helps Sheriffs target resources based on insight from their data. Post this Scientia CJI Information

Every day, Sheriff's Offices across the country enter valuable Criminal Justice Information (CJI) into their Jail Management Systems but often do not have the capability to readily access or fully utilize that data and information.

Scientia CJI™ helps Sheriffs' Offices uncover meaningful patterns, trends, knowledge and – most importantly – provides insights about offenders in their communities from the Criminal Justice Information data the Sheriff's staff collects each day.

With a limited rollout to selected Sheriffs' Offices in 2023, Scientia CJI™ has provided analysis on those issues that matter most to Sheriffs, such as recidivism rates, drug sales, domestic violence, or retail theft in their counties. Scientia CJI™ can also provide accurate data on health issues in their facilities such as:

Hepatitis

Meningitis

Mumps

Staph

Alcoholism

Drug Addiction

Monkeypox

Bipolar Disorder

Depression

Autism

PTSD

Schizophrenia

BI2 Technologies' expert data team provides customized analysis, utilizing the past 3 to 5 years of CJI data, to help Sheriffs more efficiently and effectively run their operations by using the data they own and providing it how and when they need it most.

Sheriff Pat Labat of Fulton County Georgia was one of the first to utilize this powerful data analytics system. "I trust the data and I am a proponent of really understanding the data. That's the important part," said Sheriff Labat. "It's one thing to have the data. It's another thing to make it plain, and then have people understand it. This is how we change lives, that's how we change communities and get better. The data speaks for itself."

The Scientia CJI™ system:

Gathers the relevant data from the Sheriff's CJI database;

Explores the data to understand its characteristics;

Cleans, transforms and organizes the data into a readable form;

Provides insights to help Sheriffs and their staff improve decision making and resource allocation.

Scientia™ provides statistics on issues that matter to Sheriffs, such as:

Gang Activity

Violent Crimes

Top Charges Per Year

Weapons Charges

Drug Charges

Recidivism Rates

Domestic Violence

Homelessness

Most prevalent crimes

COVID-19 Statistics

And many more

Reports are customized to specific department needs, including:

Basic monthly, quarterly or yearly PDF reports

Issue Specific monthly, quarterly or yearly PDF reports

Automated on-line dashboard reports

Customized one-off, ad hoc reports

The Scientia CJI™ system allows Sheriffs to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to help them understand and evaluate trends that are occurring in their county.

The importance of data sharing was cited by Columbia County New York Sheriff Donald Krapf in his use of Scientia™. "Law enforcement today is a data driven field", said Sheriff Krapf. "We need to have this to find out what we're doing wrong and find out what we're doing right, and we can share the information with our community."

Scientia CJI™ is a powerful tool for extracting valuable insights from data that is owned by each Sheriff's Office, providing the ability to uncover hidden patterns that can lead to informed decision-making, more effective resource allocation, and reductions in crime.

To learn more about Scientia™, please contact John Leonard at 617-992-1817 – or by emailing [email protected]. Additional information may be found at https://bi2technologies.com.

