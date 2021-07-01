Sherlock Communications from Brazil dominates at Davos Communications Awards

The winners were announced by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) at a special virtual Awarding Ceremony on Zoom. Over 100 high-profile professionals from all over the world joined the event to celebrate the year's top communications leaders and their outstanding work.

The ceremony kicked off with a keynote presentation from the WCFA President Maxim Behar and the Jury Chair Stuart Bruce, who revealed the shortlisted participants and the winners of 11 categories. The creative efforts of PR experts and professional teams were recognized by 15 highly professional PR practitioners and senior industry leaders from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and Latin America.

"I am confident to say that our first Davos Communications Awards turned into a great success and that was just the start of our many creative projects in the future. I would like to thank our great jury members, partners, and of course, our participants who made this great project possible. It is essential for our Association to have a strong community of professionals and it keeps growing every single day," said Maxim Behar, President of WCFA

Read below the full list of corporations, agencies and experts whose teams and campaigns took home a win.

1. Best Public Relations Campaign

Winner: Frank (United Kingdom)

2. Best Marketing Communications Campaign

Winner: SKOLKOVO Moscow School of Management (Russia)

3. Best Digital or Social Media Campaign

Winner: Telenor (Bulgaria)

4. Best Use of Brand

Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

5. Best Corporate Affairs

Winner: ELES (Slovenia)

6. Best CSR or ESG

Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

7. PR Consultancy of the Year

Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

8. Rising Star

Winner: Isabella Cotta (Brazil)

9. Silver Star

Winner: Rod Cartwright (United Kingdom)

10. Best Leader in Public Relations or Communications

Winner: Claudine Moore (United States)

11. Global Communications Overall Achievement

Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

Partners of the Awards were PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd., DHL, Turkish Airlines, Public Relations Today, EIN Presswire and Accesswire.

Among the international judges were are the SBA PR Futurist and Managing Consultant Stuart Bruce, Marketing Q Strategies & Communications CEO Lorena Carreno, Synergy H+K Strategies Founder & CEO HS Chung, SEC Newgate CIO and Board Member Andrea Cornelli, Weber Shandwick Managing Partner Agnieszka Dziedzic, Business Wire Director of Product Marketing Serena Ehrlich, Circklo Vice President Communication and Strategic Alliances Ella Minty, RingCentral Vice President of Corporate Communications Tom Murphy, Godrej Group Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications Sujit Patil, Kyodo PR Director German Saa, Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa CEO and Past President Victor Sibeko, Museum of Public Relations Founder and Director Shelley Spector, Stratëus Group Founder & CEO Kamal Taibi, Rada Research & Public Relations Co. President and Managing Director Loula Zaklama, and CROS President and Chairman of the Board Sergey Zverev.

The President Maxim Behar also announced the Association's upcoming projects – Davos Online Communications Summit with Paul Holmes on July 8, 2021 and the new Davos Digital Awards for 2021, which will be announced soon on www.wcfaglobal.com

For more information, visit www.davosawards.com or contact [email protected]

About Davos Communications Awards

The Davos Communications Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2021, are global prestigious awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR and leadership. Entries are open to agencies, in-house teams and individuals from any sector to help celebrate and showcase professional excellence in the industry. Winning a Davos Communications Award is an opportunity for professionals and businesses to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and motivate their teams.

About World Communications Forum Association

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

