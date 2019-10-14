Sherlock Helps Educators Unlock Student Success with AI

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Education Company announces Sherlock, a powerful assessment based dashboard educators use to connect with students at the touch of a button! In high schools across the country, Sherlock facilitates student-responsive learning by using AI to reveal special insights into each student, including their strengths, motivators, skills and behavioral styles.

Students at Phoenix Coding Academy Participating in Indigo Opening Screen of Sherlock

85% of teachers who have used Sherlock report feeling more equipped to deliver student-responsive learning, while 93% of administrators report that Sherlock's data insights help them to drive innovation at their schools. Clara Quinlan, Assistant Principal of Peak to Peak High School says,

"We find a myriad of ways that Sherlock is powerful within our community -- from creating small learning teams, to differentiating classroom assignments, to identifying groups of students who might benefit from further socio-emotional support. Our staff references Sherlock on a weekly basis to meet each individual student where they are and empower them to maximize their strengths, motivations and skill sets."

Self-awareness is the foundation of Indigo's approach, based on a series of powerful assessments and the generation of highly accurate, customized recommendations for each student. The original technology behind the assessment was developed by Indigo's partner, Target Training International and has been used in corporate settings for decades. Indigo expanded upon the assessment by creating the AI used in Sherlock to answer teachers' specific questions about their students.

With Sherlock, data gathered through the assessment is encrypted and accessed through a secure, web-based application that enables quick and practical suggestions right in the classroom. For example, using Sherlock, educators can easily:

form teams based on shared characteristics, strengths, and needs,

find the best techniques to engage each student,

develop post-secondary recommendations tailored to each person,

access targeted communication strategies, and

identify students with high entrepreneurial potential.

A Tier 1 MTSS universal basic screening option in Sherlock even allows counselors to identify at-risk students with social-emotional needs and determine the best strategies for helping them.

In conjunction with Sherlock, Indigo has also launched IndigoActivate, an online self-awareness and career readiness course. Students receive step-by-step guidance to create their own personalized MAP (Master Activation Plan), which helps them plan for life, majors, and careers after school. This course was co-created with the generous support of the TWLewis Foundation.

Indigo is not just for students. The faculty and parents at many schools have used the Indigo Assessment to better understand and communicate with each other, as well as using the data provided by Sherlock to plan school improvements to meet the needs of students for the future.

Indigo was founded in 2013 in Boulder, Colorado and currently has 12 employees. The Indigo Program has been implemented in over 100 high schools and colleges in 17 states, and almost 100,000 students and teachers have used the product to enhance student success and learning.

For more information visit www.IndigoEdCo.com or watch https://vimeo.com/indigoproj/sherlock.

Media Contact:

Claudette Ahumada

203.823.0841

223960@email4pr.com

SOURCE Indigo Education Company

Related Links

http://www.indigoedco.com/

