Sherlock Holmes Takes on His Most Historic Case Yet in Sherlock Holmes and the Mistress of History

New Novel from Qualum Publishing Blends Classic Detective Intrigue with the Birth of the Alphabet

VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a departure from their usual joint adventures, Holmes and Watson embark on an unusual trip to an ancient turquoise mine in the Sinai Desert, where the famous sleuth uncovers one of the greatest secrets in human history.

Written with uncanny fidelity to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's style, the story pits Holmes and his steadfast companion Dr. Watson against a mystery that spans millennia.

Sherlock Holmes and the Mistress of History - Front Cover The giveaway inscription

What begins as an archaeological curiosity soon unravels into a revelation about the world's first alphabet—and the Canaanite origins of Western literacy, and possibly the origins of the Exodus story. With meticulous research and dry wit, the novel reimagines a Sherlock Holmes tale grounded in actual discoveries by famed Egyptologist Flinders Petrie, bringing to life an investigation where the villain is time itself, the crime is oblivion, and its resolution rewrites history itself.

A must-read for fans of historical fiction, Holmesian adventures, and lovers of linguistic and archaeological puzzles, Sherlock Holmes and the Mistress of History stands as a literary triumph—equal parts detective story, historical exposé, and intellectual delight.

About the Author

Jonathan Orr-Stav is a Hebrew language researcher, translator, Holmes aficionado, and former Londoner, with a passion for bridging fiction and fact. Drawing on original research, archaeological accounts, and first-hand life experience in the Middle East, he has crafted a tale that is as enlightening as it is entertaining.

