Sherman Residential Adds Third Multifamily Asset to Their Charlotte Portfolio with the Acquisition of Lemmond Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherman Residential has proudly acquired Lemmond Farm, a Class A multifamily property in Charlotte, NC.

Lemmond Farm is a 336-unit luxury apartment community located directly east of downtown Charlotte in the Bradfield Farms neighborhood. Completed in 2020, the property transformed a multigenerational family farm, and the name pays homage to the prominent 18th-century Lemmond family settlers.

Lemmond Farm | Charlotte Multifamily Acquisition by Sherman Residential

Situated at the intersection of Interstate 485 and Route 27, the property offers direct connectivity to major employment centers with access to more than 265,000 jobs within a 25-minute drive. Novant and Atrium have also chosen the intersection for medical centers, making Lemmond Farm an ideal location for healthcare professionals.

Lemmond Farm's midrise property and its resident-focused amenities provide:

One- to three-bedroom apartments expanding to over 1,300 square feet;

A breathtaking lake house with floor-to-ceiling windows and a centerpiece fireplace;

Luxury apartment finishes, such as granite countertops and full basin sinks;

A resident clubhouse offering a mix of library and lounge designs;

Multiple outdoor kitchens for hosting and gathering fireside or poolside; and

Conveniences like in-unit washers and dryers, EV chargers, and a 24-hour gym with on-demand training programs.

On June 11, 2026, Sherman Residential purchased the property. Its Chief Investment Officer stated:

"We're excited to add Lemmond Farm to our growing Charlotte portfolio — this acquisition brings us to approximately 1,000 units in the market, which speaks to our conviction in the submarket's long-term fundamentals. East Charlotte continues to see strong employment growth and rising homeownership costs with limited new multifamily supply, which is exactly the supply-demand dynamic we look for. We look forward to bringing Sherman's hands-on ownership approach to this community."

With a dedicated team, they look forward to creating a strong sense of community for their current and future residents.

Sherman Residential has been in the real estate business for over 100 years and currently owns assets in six states. The family-owned company is headquartered in north suburban Chicago. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit shermanresidential.com.

To see the difference Sherman is bringing to Lemmond Farm and the Charlotte multifamily market, schedule a tour of the property or learn more at lemmondfarm.com.

About Sherman Residential

Sherman Residential, a division of Benj. E. Sherman & Sons, Inc. (BES), is a Chicago-based real estate firm that focuses on apartment ownership across the United States. They are best known for their commitment to maintaining beautiful apartment communities and outstanding investment opportunities that have generated excellent annual investor returns since 1990. Learn more at shermanresidential.com.

SOURCE Sherman Residential