Sherman Residential Expands Charlotte Multifamily Portfolio with the Acquisition of The Wrenley

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherman Residential has proudly acquired Elan Prosperity Village, a Class A multifamily property in Charlotte, NC, and renamed it The Wrenley.

The Wrenley | Luxury Apartments in North Charlotte, NC

The Wrenley is a 300-unit luxury apartment community located in the heart of the rapidly growing Prosperity Village submarket of Charlotte. Situated just off Interstate 485 the property offers exceptional connectivity to major employment centers, with access to more than 300,000 jobs within a 20-minute drive, including Uptown Charlotte, University Research Park, and the Concord industrial corridor. With the recently added Vanguard campus in University Research Park, The Wrenley's residents will drive only five minutes to reach top employers such as Vanguard, Allstate, TIAA, and Wells Fargo.

Within the Prosperity Church Road neighborhood, The Wrenley delivers walkable retail and restaurants at three major shopping centers. Students can enroll in Charlotte-Mecklenburg public schools with ten magnet schools within five miles. Plus, the University of North Carolina's main campus is just one neighborhood away.

The Wrenley's midrise property and its resident-focused amenities provide:

Studio to two-bedroom apartments expanding to over 1,200 square feet;

A designer clubhouse with marble and natural wood finishes;

Luxury options, such as quartz countertops and matte black fixtures;

Focused spaces to work or study while using property-wide wifi;

A private park with multiple fireside lounges and a gaming lawn; and

Conveniences like in-unit washers and dryers, two EV chargers, and a 24-hour fitness center.

On February 3, 2026, Sherman Residential purchased the property. Its Senior Vice President stated:

We're proud to add a second property to our Charlotte portfolio within just four months of returning to North Carolina. After selling out of the market in early 2025, we're entering 2026 with renewed momentum and a strong foothold in north Charlotte.

With a dedicated team, they look forward to creating a strong sense of community for their current and future residents.

Sherman Residential has been in the real estate business for over 100 years and currently owns assets in six states. The family-owned company is headquartered in north suburban Chicago. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit shermanresidential.com.

To see the difference Sherman is bringing to The Wrenley and the Charlotte multifamily market, schedule a tour of the property or learn more at thewrenley.com.

About Sherman Residential: Sherman Residential, a division of Benj. E. Sherman & Sons, Inc. (BES), is a Chicago-based real estate firm that focuses on apartment ownership across the United States. They are best known for their commitment to maintaining beautiful apartment communities service and outstanding investment opportunities that have generated excellent annual investor returns since 1990. Learn more at shermanresidential.com.

SOURCE Sherman Residential