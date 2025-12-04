Sherman Residential Reenters Nashville’s Multifamily Market with the Acquisition of 909 Flats

The intersection of the Germantown and Capitol Hill neighborhoods provides a rich landscape for the 909 resident. Top employers, like Amazon, Pinnacle, and UBS, are within walking distance. New retail and restaurants are booming half a mile away at Capitol View's corporate campus. Plus, Nashville's new Titans Stadium will only be a seven-minute drive.

909 Flat's midrise property and its resident-focused amenities deliver:

Studio to two-bedroom apartments reaching nearly 1,400 square feet;

Elevated clubroom with a breathtaking skyline view;

Luxury options, such as quartz countertops and pendant lighting;

Exclusive guest suite reservable only by 909 residents;

Open spaces available for work, study, making, and recording;

A controlled-access garage with parking and EV charging included;

Conveniences like in-unit washers and dryers and a 24-hour fitness center.

On December 2, 2025, Sherman Residential purchased the property. Its Senior Vice President stated:

We're excited to return to Nashville. We sold out of the market near the peak in 2021 and 909 Flats is a great opportunity for us to reenter. The asset is a great addition to the Sherman Residential portfolio.

With a dedicated team, they look forward to creating a strong sense of community for their current and future residents.

Sherman Residential has been in the real estate business for over 100 years and currently owns assets in six states. The family-owned company is headquartered in north suburban Chicago. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit shermanresidential.com.

To see the difference Sherman is bringing to 909 Flats and the Nashville multifamily market, schedule a tour of the property or learn more at 909flats.com.

About Sherman Residential: Sherman Residential, a division of Benj. E. Sherman & Sons, Inc. (BES), is a Chicago-based real estate firm that focuses on apartment ownership across the United States. They are best known for their commitment to maintaining beautiful apartment communities service and outstanding investment opportunities that have generated excellent annual investor returns since 1990. Learn more at shermanresidential.com.

SOURCE Sherman Residential