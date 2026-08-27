Sherman Residential Expands Gwinnett County Presence with the Acquisition of Celadon on Club

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherman Residential has acquired Celadon on Club, a Class A multifamily property in Lawrenceville, GA, the company announced today.

Celadon on Club is a 352-unit luxury apartment community located in one of the fastest-growing areas of metro Atlanta, Gwinnett County. A major industrial expansion with manufacturing, healthcare, and technology campuses in the area. The area's population has grown significantly as a result.

Completed in 2023, Celadon on Club sits conveniently in the middle of the Gwinnett County expansion and within 15 minutes of popular downtown districts, like Duluth and Norcross. Celadon itself occupies 30+ acres, providing ample green space and walking paths for its residents. Lawrenceville offers a 25-acre community park across Club Street and a highly sought-after school district. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology, located nearby, is consistently ranked among the top public high schools in Georgia.

Celadon on Club's resident-focused amenities provide:

One- to three-bedroom apartments expanding to over 1,400 square feet;

A 3,000-square-foot, resort-style pool;

Luxury apartment finishes, such as granite countertops and pendant lighting;

A resident clubhouse offering a multi-room fitness center, golf simulator, and workstations;

Open-air, covered lounges surrounding the pool with games, grilling, and seating;

Conveniences like in-unit washers and dryers, EV chargers, and property-wide Wifi; and

16 acres of dedicated onsite greenspace.

Managing Director and Chief Investment & Strategy Officer of Sherman Residential said:

"We're excited to add Celadon on Club to our growing Georgia portfolio — this acquisition brings our Georgia portfolio to over 800 units, which speaks to our commitment to the Southeast market. We look forward to bringing Sherman's hands-on ownership approach to this special community."

With a dedicated onsite team, Sherman looks forward to creating a strong sense of community for its current and future residents.

Sherman Residential has been in the real estate business for over 100 years and currently owns assets in six states. The family-owned company is headquartered in north suburban Chicago. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit shermanresidential.com.

To see the difference Sherman is bringing to Celadon on Club and the Atlanta multifamily market, schedule a tour of the property or learn more at celadononclub.com.

About Sherman Residential

Sherman Residential, a division of Benj. E. Sherman & Sons, Inc. (BES), is a Chicago-based real estate firm that focuses on apartment ownership across the United States. They are best known for their commitment to maintaining beautiful apartment communities and outstanding investment opportunities that have generated excellent annual investor returns since 1990. Learn more at shermanresidential.com.

SOURCE Sherman Residential