Shermco Names New Chief Executive Officer, Tom Bartolomei

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shermco (or "the Company"), the leading independent provider of electrical testing, maintenance, and repair services in North America, announced that Tom Bartolomei will take over as CEO on August 10, replacing interim CEO Bill Mohl, who has been serving in the role since May 2019. Mr. Mohl also serves as Executive Chair of the Company and will continue acting in that capacity. Shermco is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm.

"We are delighted to welcome Tom to Shermco," said Alex Earls, Deal Partner and Head of the Business Services Team at Gryphon. "His experience in all facets of this industry will prove invaluable as Shermco continues solidifying its market leadership through a strategy of acquisitions and organic growth."

Mr. Bartolomei most recently served as the President & CEO of North American Energy Services (NAES Corporation) and has 30 years of experience in the global power generation and energy sectors. His experience spans P&L leadership, business development, construction/fabrication, M&A, and strategic planning. Before joining NAES in 2014, he held senior and executive level positions at ABB, Alstom Power, and Burns & Roe Enterprises, and served as President & CEO of Eco Power Solutions, an early-stage technology provider of emissions control equipment to the fossil-fuel power generation sector.

While at NAES, Mr. Bartolomei focused on the organization's strategic growth through organic and M&A initiatives, operational excellence and various business development strategies. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Shermco provides electrical testing, maintenance, commissioning, and repair services to a wide range of utility, industrial, energy, and other end markets. With more than 25 locations, Shermco serves a diversified blue-chip customer base across North America. The Company is an active participant in the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, Electrical Apparatus Service Association, and American Wind Energy Association. For more information, please visit www.shermco.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $100 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with sales ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise. For more information, visit www.gryphoninvestors.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE Shermco