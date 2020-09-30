SHERO Project: Sharing the Real Lives Behind Domestic Abuse

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the CDC, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes. And though domestic violence is something we will all be most likely effective by in our lifetime, domestic violence is still a taboo topic in our modern culture. Most of us don't think that it could ever happen to us. And many of us wouldn't know how or if they could personally overcome such an intimate betrayal.

#SHERO Project

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Notoriety Network is proud to present an exclusive feature presentation of #SHERO Project, based on Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global series, this docu-series shares the transformational stories of Dawn Burnett, Angela Magaña, Courtney Phillips, Ashley Bendiksen, Holly Dowling, and Kathy Haan who have overcome domestic violence to become successful, thriving, and heroes in life.

Also featuring wisdom and real-world tips from domestic violence advocate Kelly Coyne with Safe Horizons a nation's leading victim assistance organization. Safe Horizon's mission is to provide support, prevent violence, and promote justice for victims of crime and abuse, their families, and communities.

#SHERO Project is airing on Wednesday, September 30th at 10pm est on Notoriety™ Network located on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV, the IOS Store, Google Play and https://notorietynetwork.com .

"As a network, woman, and fellow entrepreneur - it is our honor to share the transformational stories of these six amazing women who have overcome life-threatening danger and have created thriving lives in spite of their past," says Ali Craig founder of the 17x international award-winning multimedia Notoriety Network.

