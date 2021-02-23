Sherpa Digital Media Announces New Senior Vice President of Sales to Further Historic Growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpa Digital Media, a leading provider of virtual events, webinars, and webcasts for enterprise Marketing and Communications, announced today the promotion of Andrew Andriopulos to the position of senior vice president of sales and marketing. Andriopulos will oversee the company's go-to-market strategy and lead the sales and marketing teams to capitalize on the rapidly growing momentum for Sherpa's platform solutions.

Andrew Andriopulos

"Andrew is an extraordinary talent who has shown exceptional leadership while navigating complex and challenging times," says Mark Strathdee, CEO and co-founder for Sherpa Digital Media. "Andrew's experience in the virtual events and collaboration markets is perfectly timed as Sherpa enters this next phase of growth."

"I'm thrilled to be heading up this department," says Andriopulos. "Over the years I've watched us grow our offerings, expand our workforce, and watch some of the largest and most demanding brands leverage Sherpa's platform." In recent months, Sherpa has seen remarkable growth, both in terms of clients and employees. With this growth has come a flurry of new product features and services offerings, including artificial intelligence-based content management and creation tools, enhanced analytics and branding dashboards, and end-to-end production services bundles.

As SVP of sales and marketing, Andriopulos expands on his previous role of vice president of sales, continuing to oversee partnerships, business development, and sales operations. Strathdee continues, "The team is excited for Andrew's advancement and the extraordinary possibilities ahead for Sherpa."

About Sherpa Digital Media:

Sherpa Digital Media enables high-quality virtual experiences for sales and marketing at scale through its live and on-demand video platform. With decades of experience in video and virtual events, Sherpa streamlines the creation and delivery processes with end-to-end production and technology solutions. Sherpa delivers video communications across organizations of any size with unprecedented quality, security, ease-of-use, scalability, and analytics. Backed by premier Silicon Valley investors, Sherpa is the trusted enterprise video provider for some of the world's largest global enterprises. Learn more about Sherpa's offerings at www.sherpadigitalmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Don Kianian

[email protected]

Related Images

andrew-andriopulos.png

Andrew Andriopulos

Andrew Andriopulos

SOURCE Sherpa Digital Media, Inc.