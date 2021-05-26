Sherpa Digital Media Delivers Key Metrics on Virtual Events and Video Streaming in 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpa Digital Media, Inc., a leading provider of virtual events, webinars, and webcasts for enterprise Marketing and Communications, shared usage metrics of its flagship platform for live and on-demand video hosting and streaming. Over the course of 2020, Sherpa hosted and streamed over 11,000 events, due in large part to a surge in demand for virtual events and online video during the pandemic. As more companies begin phasing back to a traditional in-person work model, more events are adopting a hybrid approach, wherein there is a digital, live-streaming component coupled with a physical presence component. Sherpa expects to see many more companies incorporating streaming technology and hosting hybrid events as this becomes the de facto event experience.

Sherpa Logo

"At GovExec, we ran more than 200 virtual events last year and embedded video on a variety of pages," says Government Executive Management Group's Director of Events George Jackson. "We partnered with Sherpa because they've been the most reliable, consistent, and high-quality platform for streaming that vital video to our audience of top government decision-makers. We also get great insights for our clients - on viewership and more - from their analytics dashboards." Sherpa measures key metrics on live events and video content through native dashboards in the platform, and, in 2020, recorded over 20 million of these marketing insights (which include poll submissions, questions asked, and many more data points).

"It's been really interesting to see all the creative ways companies are leveraging video to communicate with their employees, partners, and customers," notes Mark Strathdee, co-founder and CEO for Sherpa. "Not only are they creating new content from scratch, but they're able to repurpose old content and get additional value from those efforts." Sherpa's extensible backbone of platform APIs allows it to be integrated with existing business systems to derive value and yield significant productivity gains. In 2020, Sherpa recorded 10 billion API calls, which have allowed organizations to create, host, share, and measure video content with much more detail and accuracy. Strathdee remarks: "We only expect this growth to continue as Sherpa keeps developing features and functionality for our core platform offering."

About Sherpa Digital Media

Sherpa Digital Media enables high-quality virtual experiences for sales and marketing at scale through its live and on-demand video platform. With decades of experience in video and virtual events, Sherpa streamlines the creation and delivery processes with end-to-end production and technology solutions. Sherpa delivers video communications across organizations of any size with unprecedented quality, security, ease-of-use, scalability, and analytics. Learn more about Sherpa's offerings at www.sherpadigitalmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Don Kianian

[email protected]

Related Images

sherpa-logo.png

Sherpa Logo

Sherpa Logo

SOURCE Sherpa Digital Media, Inc.