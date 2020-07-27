Sherpa Healthcare Partners Announces Close of Oversubscribed Fund

BEIJING, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpa Healthcare Partners is pleased to announce the final closing of the oversubscribed Sherpa Healthcare Fund I, L.P. The fund focuses on early- to growth-stage investment in the healthcare sector to cover companies in biotech, biopharma, medical devices and medical services. The Fund's LPs include public pension plans, family offices, fund of funds, asset management companies, and other institutional investors.

Distinguished portfolio companies of Sherpa Healthcare Fund I, L.P. include Cytek Biosciences, New Horizon Health, Singleron, Epimab, NanoVision, Belief Biomed, Neurotronic, Blissbio, and etc.

We at Sherpa Healthcare Partners greatly appreciate the trust of our LPs and the support from our portfolio companies as well as our friends and partners.

Sherpa will continue to execute our mission of investing in high quality healthcare enterprises delivering products and services to improve human health. Be Great, Make Others Great!

