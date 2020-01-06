Sherpany Announces a Major Upgrade for its Meeting Management Software With an Improved and Simplified User Experience

ZURICH, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpany is kick-starting the new decade with the major release of Sherpany 4 and is showing again that their focus is on being a customer and user-oriented company. Similar to previous updates, the Swiss provider is offering their solution simultaneously as native applications for iOS, Windows, and Android including a fully-featured browser application. The most recent upgrade is the result of intense user-research and interviews with their customers to offer the most leading-edge platform to manage meetings for boards and leadership teams. With the new release, Sherpany underlines their claim to "get time back" with their simplified user interface that is easy to use for all users. Sherpany 4 pays special attention to users with a high amount of meetings in the enhanced meeting overview.

Sherpany 4 pays special attention to users with a high amount of meetings in the enhanced meeting overview.

What's more; as more and more leadership teams are adopting the application, Sherpany has decided to drop the term 'Boardroom' from their software title, and it's just Sherpany now.

The meeting management software offers a rich feature-set to manage meetings with workflows according to the customer's processes. The complete offering includes modern agenda setting, task management, circular resolutions, a minutes module and communication possibilities. In short, it's a complete toolset to help you prepare, manage and have more efficient meetings.

Sherpany 4 is built on the proven to be robust and modern SaaS infrastructure. The solution is ISO 27001 and ISAE 3000 certified, compliant with GDPR and FINMA regulations, and not affected by the US CLOUD Act. Customers can ensure maximum protection of sensitive information and save up to 40% in meeting preparation time through the creation of streamlined processes.

About Sherpany

Sherpany was founded in 2011 with a vision to create a world where every meeting counts. Today, the company is the European market leader for agile meeting management software and helps over 5500 business leaders increase the productivity of their meetings. The privately owned and award-winning company employs over 100 people in six offices across Europe. Learn more about agile meeting management here: www.sherpany.com

Contact:

Mathias Brenner

+41445158950

231624@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sherpany