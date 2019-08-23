Sherpany Announces the Release of "Prepare Anywhere"

ZURICH, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration can strike at any moment — and those insights, ideas and questions need to be captured immediately. Whether for an executive board meeting, or a quarterly leadership review, Sherpany's latest innovation, 'Prepare Anywhere,' supports users in collecting and managing their notes within Sherpany, regardless of device.

Now you can create annotations directly within any supported browser.

Sherpany is today pleased to announce that meeting participants can now annotate PDF documents within any supported web browser, a highly-anticipated addition that brings the convenience already experienced by users of the iOS or Windows apps to a broader audience. A real boost to productivity, users are able now to contribute to pre-meeting conversations without the friction of having to switch devices.

"Preparing well for a meeting is crucial," notes Tobias Häckermann, CEO of Sherpany. "Organisations benefit much more when meeting participants are able to invest their time during a meeting in addressing the more valuable, complex topics that can propel an organization forward."

From adding questions and notes, highlighting specific words or paragraphs, to circling and underlining items that merit closer inspection, 'Prepare Anywhere' makes meeting preparation easier. Whether meeting participants are traveling between locations, working on their computer, or at home, this innovation allows them to collaborate more effectively by providing a seamless transition between web and app environments and allowing them to choose their preferred device to work with. Annotations are synced across environments so that ideas that were jotted down on-the-go on one device can be completed or amended on another.

Agile meeting management, a simple yet transformative way to approach meetings, requires that discussion and collaboration take place before a meeting starts. 'Prepare Anywhere' supports agile meeting management by removing the friction of device-dependent workflows, and is just another example of how Sherpany is building a world where every meeting matters.

About Sherpany

Sherpany was founded in 2011 with a vision to create a world where every meeting counts. Today, the company is the Swiss market leader for meeting management software and helps over 5000 European business leaders to increase the productivity of their meetings. Sherpany has won several start-up awards and currently employs over 90 people in six offices across Europe. Sherpany encourages the evolution of the corporate meeting culture. Its delightful, easy to use and secure meeting management software follows the principles of agile meeting management and helps driving focus on fast decision making.

More about Sherpany on www.sherpany.com

Media contact:

Mathias Brenner

220339@email4pr.com

0787548030

SOURCE Sherpany