SherpaReport's New Book Offers Unparalleled Insight into All Aspects of Buying a Private Aircraft

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SherpaReport, an independent source for in-depth information about the whole and shared ownership of private aircraft, has released a new book, considered the first of its kind, that provides comprehensive guidance on all aspects of purchasing a private aircraft. The Aircraft Buying Guide 2022 is geared towards people looking to trade up and/or buy larger turboprop and jet aircraft, as well as those exploring the idea of acquiring their first piston plane.

With private aviation resurging as a convenient alternative to commercial flying and with the coronavirus-imposed lull having rebounded, demand for business aircraft is at record levels. Prices are up, the supply of good pre-owned aircraft is down, and wait times are often years long for buying new. Choosing the right aircraft and understanding a complex market has never been so crucial.

"Our goal was to create a user-friendly book to educate people on the key considerations necessary when exploring an investment in a private aircraft, be it for an individual, a family, or a corporation," says Nick Copley, President of SherpaReport and co-author of the book. "We also want to help potential buyers and their teams decide whether full ownership is really the best option or whether alternatives are better suited to their needs, such as fractional ownership, jet cards, memberships, charters, or a combination of several of those options." Copley anticipates the book will also be essential reading for new entrants to the business aviation sector at a time when the industry is welcoming more first-time buyers than ever.

SherpaReport's Aircraft Buying Guide 2022 offers a plethora of insights into the reality of aircraft ownership from the upfront investment required for various models to the annual cost of ownership; the makeup of the ideal advisory and management teams; maintenance, legal and tax considerations; insurance advice, inspection tips, financing options, and more. Over 50 pages in length, the book provides a wealth of insider knowledge, charts, and data to help inform the purchase process.

"No matter how you look at it, private aircraft require a significant investment. We want the reader to emerge with the ability to have intelligent conversations about all aspects of ownership with their brokers, advisors, and teams, so they can make smart decisions for themselves or their employers," explains Copley, an Oxford University graduate, a UK Chartered Accountant, and an alumnus of Price Waterhouse and J.P. Morgan with over 15 years' experience covering the business aviation industry.

"The guide also offers a side-by-side comparison of about 150 types of business aircraft and their specifications, as well as examples of operating costs for over 25 models," explains Paul LaFata, President, AirPower, and co-author of the guide. "We want to help people and their teams choose the right aircraft for their needs," adds LaFata, who has more than 40 years of experience in the business aviation and Department of Defense aerospace industries, including at Honeywell Aerospace.

The Aircraft Buying Guide 2022 is available to all SherpaReport members. Membership to SherpaReport provides access to numerous guides, jet card and fractional program comparisons, spreadsheets, and tips for all levels of knowledge, as well as individualized advice for any member who requests it.

About SherpaReport.com

For over 15 years, SherpaReport.com has been a comprehensive, independent source for in-depth information about the burgeoning shared luxury travel market. It is a constantly updated online hub for those seeking news, analysis, and directories to help them make informed decisions about whether buying a private aircraft or investing in alternatives such as fractional ownership, jet cards and/or charters are right for them, their families, and their companies. SherpaReport.com also offers guidance on other luxury travel options such as destination clubs. Its team of editors and market analysts conduct extensive research, constantly monitor the market, and interview the industry's senior executives to keep on top of the latest trends and issues offering information to educate readers that can be found nowhere else.

