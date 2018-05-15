SherpaShare Acquires Data Pioneer GigXL

"GigXL and SherpaShare share the same goal: to leverage data to help rideshare drivers thrive," said Jianming Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of SherpaShare. "The acquisition will help us broaden our array of tools that help Uber and Lyft drivers."

GigXL was co-founded by Chi-Chao Chang and Leo Tenenblat in January 2017 with the long-term vision of providing analytics for all gig economy workers, starting with drivers. They believe that workers will increasingly rely on their available insights as well as crowdsourced data to make informed choices every day.

"I look forward to helping SherpaShare strengthen its position as the leading independent company serving rideshare drivers," said Chang. "It has always been my goal to help independent workers leverage data in new ways. Our partnership with SherpaShare will allow us to accomplish that much more quickly and effectively than would otherwise be possible."

Chang, with over 18 years of experience managing product, engineering, and data science teams, is currently the Chief Technology Officer at GoFundMe. Previously he was a director of product management at Facebook where he helped quadruple content search quality and engagement.

After finishing a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Cornell University, Chang started his 11-year career at Yahoo serving in various leadership roles. He also held senior executive positions in several start-ups. In addition to his new board member role at SherpaShare, he is currently a board director at AISense, a leading-edge tech startup and Peninsula Bridge, a leading non-profit organization that supports underserved students in the Bay Area.

