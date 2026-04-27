Sherri Hill Files Federal Lawsuit Alleging Unauthorized Use of Copyrighted Images by Online Retailers

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherri Hill, Inc., a designer and marketer of formalwear, has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Medon, Inc., SheIsMe, Inc., and related individuals and entities that operate the KissProm.com and SheIsMe.com websites.

Side by Side of Sherri Hill and Defendants' Marketing Images

The Complaint, filed by Joseph C. Gioconda of the Gioconda Law Group PLLC in Manhattan federal court, alleges that defendants used copyrighted Sherri Hill photographs and design elements without authorization in connection with the advertising and sale of formal dresses on e-commerce platforms, including the KissProm.com and SheIsMe.com websites identified in the filing.

According to the Complaint, the images at issue are part of Sherri Hill's registered copyright portfolio and are used in connection with its marketing and branding efforts. The lawsuit further alleges that certain images were altered and displayed without permission.

The Complaint asserts claims under federal copyright law, including alleged infringement and alleged removal or alteration of copyright management information, as well as related claims under federal and New York law.

Sherri Hill, Inc. seeks relief including injunctive relief, damages, and other remedies as provided by law. The allegations in the Complaint have not yet been adjudicated, and the defendants have not yet responded.

A copy of the Complaint is available through the court's docket: Sherri Hill, Inc. v. Medon, Inc., et al., 1:26-CV-02642-LAK (S.D.N.Y.).

About Sherri Hill, Inc.

Sherri Hill, Inc. is a designer of prom, pageant, and formal gowns, with products distributed through authorized retailers in the United States and internationally.

Media Contact:

Joseph C. Gioconda, Esq., GIOCONDA LAW GROUP PLLC, 100 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, [email protected], (212) 235-1220, www.GiocondaLaw.com

SOURCE The Gioconda Law Group PLLC