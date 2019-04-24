Sherri Kincade Named TrueCore Behavioral Solutions Chief Clinical Officer

Kincade was most recently the CCO for DACCO Behavioral Health, Inc. in Tampa, Fla. She headed the clinical services division providing behavioral health services to 1,000 patients per day. During her tenure, the operating budget climbed from $8 million to more than $19 million. She restructured underperforming programs, increased team productivity, implemented sound clinical practices, and maximized company revenue. She was promoted multiple times and became CCO in 2018.

"TrueCore is pleased to add another experienced clinical leader to the team," said Steve Tomlin, TrueCore's CEO and president. "Sherri's knowledge of service delivery in varied settings will enhance our offerings to the youth in our care."

Sherri also worked as a licensed mental health counselor for HealthCare Connection providing individual and group counseling services to behavioral health patients; was an adjunct professor at Pasco Hernando Community College formulating curriculum-based plans for numerous psychology courses; and she was a clinical manager for the Center for Rational Living implementing outpatient correctional substance abuse treatment programs. All of these programs were based in Tampa.

"I am very excited to join the dedicated team at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions," said Kincade. "I look forward to leading the clinical teams and expanding best practices, so we can achieve the organization's mission of empowering youth."

Kincade earned a Master of Science in mental health counseling from Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, Ill, earning Dean's list honors in both cases. She is also a licensed mental health counselor in the state of Florida.

About TrueCore Behavioral Solutions

Tampa, Florida-based TrueCore Behavioral Solutions operates residential facilities for youth who have been ordered by the court into juvenile justice facilities. The company has a 20-year history of providing services to at-risk youth, helping young people discover their true core potential to lead productive and rewarding lives. Today, nearly 2,000 TrueCore professionals and staff in facilities across four states offer vital services and support, including alternative education schools and programs for vocational training, substance abuse recovery, behavioral and mental health, and sexual offender treatment. For more information, please visit www.truecorebehavioral.com.

SOURCE TrueCore Behavioral Solutions

Related Links

https://www.truecorebehavioral.com

