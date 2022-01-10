Sherrie Rose Announces "The Cocoon Conundrum" -- Free Download All Week (01/10/2022)

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of Sherrie Rose's new book, "The Cocoon Conundrum, Breaking Out of Isolation into Liberation," will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on January 10th through January 14th.

In 2020, Sherrie Rose began an unexpected yet epic odyssey through the time of the pandemic and into what she describes as the world of liberation. Like many others she had to start over, and this book is about taking second chances. Rose states, "Believe in Your Vision because Purpose and Mission are led by Vision."

Contained within the pages of this book is a newly minted word for a remarkable creative process that's described in detail. There are techniques and answers to the deep questions around experiencing a more meaningful and fulfilling life.

This book is an invitation. An invitation to reimagine what the future may look like, and what can be possible for us to create. It shines a spotlight on the Liberation of the human spirit, and how we can harness our unique personal and collective power.

"The Cocoon Conundrum" by Sherrie Rose will be free and available for download on Amazon for the next five (5) days (01/10/2022– 01/24/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NP65G4L Here's what people are saying about this book:



Enlightening book which took me on a tour, a journey, and an odyssey (yes, they are different!) through struggles and then liberation. Many touching stories from friends of Kevin Hutto, to whom this book is dedicated. Guidance on the path of growth and awakening from an author who clearly believes you can breakout and begin again and make major changes at any time. If you're an entrepreneur or looking to make a big leap, this book will serve you well.

-Patricia Krown

I read every chapter of this book including the 'new' word! I wish I'd had Sherrie Rose's new word to reference for both myself and my clients. Whether you're into self-discovery, self-improvement, or ready to explore what mark you will make in the world, you will find nudges of inspiration and nuggets of wisdom!

-Donna Rougeau

Sherrie Rose, in her trademark bold and audacious style of truth-telling, invites us to reflect on the remarkable odyssey in The Cocoon Conundrum through the experiences of the pandemic to shift our perspectives, imagine new possibilities, and gain hope and clarity in the way we show up.



-Coen Tan



About The Author: Sherrie Rose, Author, Ambassador to Chief-Contributors, and Chief Legacy Officer. When she is not developing content for the Legacy Chief™ training program based on her unique Echo Your Legacy concept, she's knee deep in tech and software projects while laughing and sipping tea. Visit her online at www.legacychief.com

