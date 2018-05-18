Sherry Chen Continues Quest for Justice After Favorable Ruling

Sherry's case began with racial profiling. Even though she had won awards for helping save lives from dangerous floodwaters, after she visited her elderly parents in China, she was targeted. She was accused of crimes such as espionage, interrogated without being advised of her rights, and then brought under federal prosecution and terminated from employment. On the eve of trial, however, the government dropped all criminal charges. Sherry was always, and remains, an innocent American. Her case has attracted national media coverage, including front-page articles in the New York Times here and a joint profile on the 60 Minutes television show with another victim of what the investigative journalists called "collateral damage." The MSPB decision offers details of the government's mishandling of the matter and refusal to acknowledge the facts.

Sherry herself has said, "As a public servant, I have been in the front line protecting people's safety and their property. I made my contribution to this country. I have been an innocent American and a law abiding citizen. However, my life has been turned upside down twice by our government for doing nothing wrong. I am glad to receive the court's favorable ruling on my MSPB claim."

Her important river forecast model was recently published in a prestigious scientific journal. Yet she has been forced to continue her fight for justice, because of the government's appeal.

Sherry's lawyer, Steve Simon of Cincinnati, said, "The ruling we have received from the MSPB judge is a blockbuster. The judge not only thoroughly rejected the many baseless charges against Sherry, but the judge also laid bare the scandalous conduct by the Commerce Department. The agency buried evidence that would have exonerated Sherry – during the criminal investigation leading to her arrest and then, again, during the disciplinary investigation before her termination."

Community organizations have noted that her case follows the internment of Japanese American during World War II, the Wen Ho Lee case of twenty years ago, and multiple other contemporary instances where it appears the government has used racial profiling as a technique to target Asian Americans, especially researchers, scientists, and others in "STEM" fields. Recent comments by leading officials such as FBI Director Christopher Wray reveal that they regard almost all people of Asian, specifically Chinese, background as potentially suspect, without distinctions based on citizenship or conduct.

Committee of 100 President Frank H. Wu said, "The Sherry Chen case has meant so much to Asian Americans, especially Chinese immigrants, because they identify with her. Sherry could be your sister, cousin, or aunt. She is representative. Even though she wanted to contribute to America, she was singled out on account of who she is. So many of us have had that experience too."

C100, a non-profit organization, has supported Sherry through its Legal Defense & Education Fund. At its national conference in Los Angeles two years ago and in Silicon Valley this past week, Sherry received standing ovations from standing room only crowds.

Haipei Shue, President of United Chinese Americas (UCA), a community organization, said, "UCA and Chinese American community shall fight with Sherry until justice prevails for Sherry and our community! It's wrong to prosecute Sherry; it's wrong to terminate her job; and it is especially wrong now for DOC to deny Sherry justice by appealing."

C100, UCA, and the Ohio Chinese American Association (OCAA) jointly organized the press conference. They have worked with a total of fourteen organizations to protest FBI Director Wray's comments, issuing the following statement. They have pointed out that Sherry's case is not isolated. Dr. Xiaoxing Xi, also a naturalized citizen, faced similar claims, and, as demonstrated by all charges being dropped, likewise is wholly innocent.

The details of the Sherry Chen press conference are as follows.

WHERE: Cannon House Office Building Room 421, Washington, DC

WHEN: May 23, 2018, 9:30 am EDT

EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:30AM ET, MAY 23, 2018

THE COMMITTEE OF 100

The Committee of 100 (C100) is a non-profit leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, and the arts. Founded by world renowned architect I.M. Pei and internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others, it is an institution for U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage to join by invitation based on their extraordinary achievements. For over 25 years, C100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the twin missions of promoting full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and encouraging constructive relations between the peoples of the United States and Greater China.

Contact: Frank H. Wu, President

media@committee100.org or 212-371-6565

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherry-chen-continues-quest-for-justice-after-favorable-ruling-300651044.html

SOURCE Committee of 100