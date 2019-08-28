Sherry Hwang Honored with a 2019 Women Who Mean Business Award by Washington Business Journal

Sherry and husband, Jeff Hwang, launched Pyramid Systems in 1995. Outside of work, she spends most of her time, energy, and resources on philanthropic efforts. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Red Cross in the National Capital Area, a commissioner and volunteer of the Tzu Chi Foundation (an international humanitarian and non-governmental organization), and an advisor and mentor with the International Leadership Foundation. Sherry is also an alumna of Georgia State University, where she and her husband sponsor a scholarship fund for international STEM students.

"I am so honored to have been selected for this prestigious award. I have two philosophies that guide me in life. First, when someone provides you an opportunity in business, make sure you exceed their expectations. Second, lend a hand when you are able, so you can pull others up and help them succeed. It's so important to give back to your community," Sherry Hwang said. "The DC area community has given so much to my family, and I feel it's my duty to give back."

The Washington Business Journal will recognize all the honorees at an evening awards reception on Thursday, October 3rd, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. For the full list of honorees, visit Washington Business Journal's website.

Pyramid Systems is a woman-owned, small business. We enable digital transformation for federal agencies via Modernization, DevSecOps, Cloud, Analytics, and Biometrics technology services. Our talented agile engineers apply human-centered design and modern software development techniques to produce next-generation solutions. Pyramid's proven methods and tools empower forward-thinking innovations, accelerate production-ready software, and deliver secure, high-quality solutions that last. Visit www.pyramidsystems.com to learn more.

