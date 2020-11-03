Sherry Hwang Named 2020 Leadership Award Winner by Women in Technology

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) has named Pyramid Systems' President and Co-Founder Sherry Hwang a 2020 Leadership Awards Small Business/Entrepreneur winner. Sherry was one of five finalists nominated in the category. Annually, the WIT Leadership Awards recognize and honor female leaders whose achievements, mentorship, and contributions to the community align with the WIT mission of advancing women in technology, from the classroom to the boardroom, in the DC Metro Area.

"Though this year's leadership awards looked a bit different than [in] years past," said WIT President Carrie Drake, "our goal remained the same: to celebrate powerful female leaders who have made a tremendous impact on our local community." Though we couldn't celebrate this year's winners in person, we continue to be inspired by their stories and steadfast commitment to innovation and the advancement of women in STEM."

"I'm so honored to have been named the 2020 Small Business/Entrepreneur Award winner!" Sherry Hwang said. "I have focused my entire career on giving back through mentoring, setting up scholarships, and volunteering my time. It is so important to help future leaders grow not only within your organization but also in your industry."

Women in Technology announced the winners at a virtual event on Thursday, October 29, 2020. For the full list of winners, visit the Women in Technology website.

About Women in Technology

Women in Technology (WIT) is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology — from the classroom to the boardroom. With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, DC, area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM. For more information, please visit womenintechnology.org or connect with us via Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter (@WITWomen).

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

