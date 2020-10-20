Sherry Hwang Named as a 2020 Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Award Winner

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems, an award-winning technology leader driving digital IT modernization across federal agencies, is proud to announce that President and Co-Founder Sherry Hwang has been named a 2020 Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Award Winner in the Partner category. The Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards, also known as "The Teddies," honor distinguished federal officials and industry leaders for outstanding achievement in delivering on the government's promise to serve the American people, an initiative of Government Executive Media Group.

Honorees were announced at a virtual gala presentation on October 6, 2020. After a review of hundreds of peer nominations by a selection committee made up of former high-ranking federal officials and experts in government management, Hwang was selected for her work at Pyramid Systems and particularly her recent work at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In 2020, Hwang and her team launched a massive project to modernize the Federal Housing Administration's complex loan endorsement systems.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by Government Executive as a 2020 Teddy winner," Hwang said. "I am really proud of the work that Pyramid has done over the past 25 years, helping agencies boost mission capabilities."

For a full list of winners and to learn more about Hwang's work at HUD, visit the Government Executive website.

