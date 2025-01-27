Sherwin-Williams Announces and Celebrates 2024 Vendor of the Year Award Winners

Continued Dedication to Customer-Focused Service and Collaboration lead to substantial non-paint category sales growth in 2024

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company honored four 2024 Vendor of the Year award winners across three categories this week during its annual National Sales Meeting in Orlando, FL. Two companies were named Vendor of the Year and two additional winners were selected in the Marketing Innovation Award and Marketing Agency Partner Award categories. Award winners were honored for providing high-quality products, customer-driven innovation and an unwavering commitment to the success of Sherwin-Williams through their unique efforts to deliver on customers' needs.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the performance and success of our top vendors and suppliers who have played a key role in driving sales, customer satisfaction and product innovation," said Tracey Gairing, Vice President of Procurement at Sherwin-Williams. "It's because of their dedication, creativity and support that Sherwin-Williams continues to expand its presence in non-paint categories leading to a stellar 2024 and looking forward to even greater success in 2025."

2024 Vendor of the Year

Vendor of the Year Award recipients are top sales performers who continue to raise the bar in delivering outstanding quality, innovation and value to Sherwin-Williams stores and superior service to our distribution centers.

Mi-T-M: A six-time winner of the Vendor of the Year Award, the Mi-T-M Corporation achieved double-digit sales growth for the fourth straight year. Recognized as a market leader in pressure washers, their comprehensive team of knowledgeable field representatives work directly with Sherwin-Williams sales and store teams on product information, store-direct orders and any other needs that arise. With the introduction of their innovative consignment program on select units in 2020, Mi-T-M has elevated pressure washer sales to the next level.

Buffalo: A three-time winner of the Vendor of the Year Award, Buffalo Industries achieved double-digit sales growth by providing strong ProShow presence and in-store support, expanding the geographic reach of their product line and creating and commercializing new options. They also continue to provide exemplary distribution center service levels for both quantities ordered and on-time delivery.

2024 Marketing Innovation Award

The Sherwin-Williams Marketing Innovation Award highlights a partner that collaborates to reshape the market by reaching new customer segments, leveraging new insights or launching new sales drivers that look at the market and how Sherwin-Williams can reach customers differently.

Trimaco: The Marketing Innovation Award winner Trimaco earns this honor for the second year in a row for their robust marketing efforts that helped contribute gains in 2024, while setting up a strong 2025. Their research and understanding enabled the company to identify opportunity customers and geographies for targeted promotion, customer pain points to drive future product development, engage with Hispanic PRO audiences when language may be a barrier and more.

2024 Marketing Agency Partner Award

The Sherwin-Williams Marketing Agency Partner Award is a new award that celebrates the outstanding contributions that top agency partners deliver including creativity, innovation, results, collaboration, customer focus and strategic alignment on measures that help elevate the Sherwin-Williams commitment to excellence.

VML: The first ever Marketing Agency Partner Award winner goes to VML, Sherwin-Williams lead partner on anything related to the digital customer experience, on both the creative and development sides. They have been instrumental in developing innovative digital solutions that empower customers and propel the business forward.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

