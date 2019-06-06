Sherwin-Williams Announces Board Leadership Changes
Jun 06, 2019, 08:57 ET
CLEVELAND, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced that the independent members of the Board of Directors have elected Steven H. Wunning as Lead Director effective immediately. Mr. Wunning is the retired Group President of Caterpillar Inc. and has been a member of the Board since July 2015. He succeeds John M. Stropki as Lead Director. Mr. Stropki passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019. In addition, Susan J. Kropf has been appointed as Chair of the Compensation and Management Development Committee effective immediately, succeeding Mr. Wunning. Mr. Wunning will continue to serve as a member of the Committee. Mrs. Kropf is the retired President and Chief Operating Officer of Avon Products, Inc. and has been a member of the Board since February 2003.
About Sherwin-Williams
Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.
