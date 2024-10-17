Sherwin-Williams Announces its First Ever Color Capsule of the Year for 2025

The 2025 Color Capsule of the Year includes a mix of forever favorites, beautiful hues of the moment and future classics that encapsulate a variety of eras and aesthetics, comprised of the following shades:

Grounded SW 6089 : Made for enveloping spaces in the comfort of its eternally calming nature, this versatile and captivating brown from the 2025 Colormix ® Forecast imparts richness in spaces that call for the stability of a refined earthen tone.

: Made for enveloping spaces in the comfort of its eternally calming nature, this versatile and captivating brown from the 2025 Colormix Forecast imparts richness in spaces that call for the stability of a refined earthen tone. Sunbleached SW 9585 : This Designer Color Collection pick is perfectly poised between warm and cool, an adaptable and airy light neutral that is somewhere deeper than white, not quite gray, and ventures beyond a basic beige or taupe.

: This Designer Color Collection pick is perfectly poised between warm and cool, an adaptable and airy light neutral that is somewhere deeper than white, not quite gray, and ventures beyond a basic beige or taupe. Chartreuse SW 0073 : A historic color that has never been more relevant, this vibrant yellow green has appeared on three of the most recent Colormix ® Forecasts and brings a jolt of joyful, tropical brightness that is both effortlessly eclectic and surprisingly versatile.

: A historic color that has never been more relevant, this vibrant yellow green has appeared on three of the most recent Colormix Forecasts and brings a jolt of joyful, tropical brightness that is both effortlessly eclectic and surprisingly versatile. Rain Cloud SW 9639 : From the Designer Color Collection Rustic + Refined palette, renowned for colors that bridge classic design and contemporary updates, emerges this stormy and deep gray-blue hue.

: From the Designer Color Collection Rustic + Refined palette, renowned for colors that bridge classic design and contemporary updates, emerges this stormy and deep gray-blue hue. Clove SW 9605 : With a depth of tone that borders on nearly black, this entrancing brown makes itself at home in the Warm + Welcoming palette from the Designer Color Collection, where the coziest warm neutrals comfort and soothe.

: With a depth of tone that borders on nearly black, this entrancing brown makes itself at home in the Warm + Welcoming palette from the Designer Color Collection, where the coziest warm neutrals comfort and soothe. Malabar SW 9110 : This sandy beige neutral can turn any environment into a soft, inviting haven. It is ideal for layering with other delicate, warm hues to create serenity in an abundance of design aesthetics.

: This sandy beige neutral can turn any environment into a soft, inviting haven. It is ideal for layering with other delicate, warm hues to create serenity in an abundance of design aesthetics. Bosc Pear SW 6390 : A quintessential color selection from the Wellspring palette of the 2025 Colormix ® Forecast, this cinnamon-dusted golden hue embodies the shift toward luxe organic tones and style choices that hearken back to bygone eras.

: A quintessential color selection from the Wellspring palette of the 2025 Colormix Forecast, this cinnamon-dusted golden hue embodies the shift toward luxe organic tones and style choices that hearken back to bygone eras. White Snow SW 9541 : With a brilliantly bright light reflectance value (LRV) of 90, this beautiful, pure white from our Designer Color Collection is an eternal favorite among design professionals for a light and spacious final result.

: With a brilliantly bright light reflectance value (LRV) of 90, this beautiful, pure white from our Designer Color Collection is an eternal favorite among design professionals for a light and spacious final result. Mauve Finery SW 6282 : Bringing a touch of botanical beauty to the 2025 Color Capsule of the Year is this subdued, sophisticated true mauve, with a dreamy quality that adorns spaces with a refreshing appeal as a wall color or an accent hue.

"It's very special to commemorate our 15th Color of the Year anniversary by expanding to an entire capsule that is a modern, fresh take on color, with a balanced and usable assortment of shades," shares Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "Together—as a complete palette or in expertly picked pairings—the capsule's alchemy creates something to be treasured in any style or setting, and we're thrilled to bring the capsule to life through our collaboration with East Olivia."

To fully embrace this celebration of color and bring the capsule to life, Sherwin-Williams is partnering with East Olivia , a pioneering female-founded floral design company renowned for creating Forever Floral arrangements. The collaboration reflects a shared dedication to enhancing spaces with beauty and color, creating authentic and lasting connections to the self, others, and the world around us.

East Olivia has been celebrated for its unique approach and high-profile collaborations with nationally recognized brands. Alongside Sherwin-Williams, East Olivia has created an exclusive Forever Floral bouquet inspired by the 2025 Color Capsule of the Year. The Sherwin-Williams x East Olivia arrangement is made of a delicate mix of custom painted gypsophila and craspedia, troll hair, bunny tails, eucalyptus and miscanthus - boasting a palette of soft neutrals, yellows, lavenders, browns and cream to emulate the mix of brightness and subtlety, freshness and familiarity reflected in the 2025 Color Capsule of the Year. Designed to last up to a year with proper care, the bouquet is available in two sizes for a limited time, while supplies last. Consumers in the U.S. can shop the bouquet at shopeastolivia.com/sherwinwilliams .

"Sherwin-Williams and East Olivia both aim to enhance the world's beauty – whether through intricate floral arrangements or vibrant paint colors. I'm thrilled to collaborate with Sherwin-Williams to craft this distinctive, custom forever floral bouquet," shared Kelsea Olivia, founder and creative director of East Olivia. "At East Olivia, we continually strive to innovate within the floral industry. What better way to achieve this than by featuring Sherwin-Williams 2025 Color Capsule of the Year in a bouquet? We're thrilled to partner and introduce these colors' comforting elegance to interiors through our Forever Florals, designed to last over a year."

While the Sherwin-Williams x East Olivia arrangement will be a sure-fire way for homeowners to incorporate these harmonious shades in their spaces, for those who are unsure how each of these shades might look on their walls, Sherwin-Williams offers a solution through the Sherwin-Williams Color Expert™ app . Powered by AI technology, the app allows users to visualize colors on their walls instantly and seamlessly order samples directly.

All shades are available at Sherwin-Williams neighborhood stores nationwide and online for in-store or curbside pick-up. Homeowners can order FREE color chip samples of each shade at swsamples.com or at their local neighborhood store. Designers can connect with their Account Executive HERE , for exclusive materials and events. Designer samples can also be ordered with a PRO+ account . Learn more about Sherwin-Williams Color Capsule of the Year at http://www.swccoty.com . To order the limited-edition bouquet visit the East Olivia online store here, available until supplies last.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com . Join Sherwin-Williams on Instagram, TikTok , Pinterest , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About East Olivia

East Olivia is a female-founded creative agency, rooted in the belief that accessibility to ephemeral beauty is a fundamental right for all. Established in New York City in 2017 by Kelsea Olivia, the team specializes in sharing beauty with the world through floral bouquets, creative production, large scale floral installations and event styling in the U.S and abroad. Partnering with celebrities from Adele, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively to brands like Veuve Cliquot, Ferrari, Google, Poppi Soda and more, East Olivia has established the bar for events and florals. Known for Forever Florals, preserved and dried flower arrangements, these original arrangements are just part of the East Olivia mission to bring something bright, optimistic, unique and pure to every space. For more information, visit eastolivia.com or shopeastolivia.com . Follow East Olivia and founder Kelsea Olivia on Instagram , TikTok , Pinterest and YouTube .

