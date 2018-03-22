Sherwin-Williams Celebrates New Waco, Texas Distribution Service Center Opening

On a daily basis, 326 dedicated associates load 65 tractor trailer trucks that hit the road delivering 3 million pounds of paint product to 700 S-W paint stores across 8 states (TX, LA, OK, AR, NM, CO, MO, KS).

S-W's $39 million investment along with Waco community support, spotlights the company's long-term commitment and partnership.

The Sherwin-Williams leadership team welcomed Waco community leaders for a ribbon cutting and plant tour. (2 pictures attached)

This is a great day for the Sherwin-Williams Company and the Waco community.

S-W values this partnership. The company has a long history here and we look forward to the future. Sherwin-Williams and the Waco community have both made major investments and we think this innovative facility will be a major boost for our customers and the region.

S-W Distribution Service Center Background:

615,000 square feet: 10 football fields/14 acres.

Built in 166 days. S-W investment: $39 million . Work Force: 326.

. Work Force: 326. During the year 234 S-W Waco tractor trailers cover 12.4 million miles delivering paint products to 700 S-W paint stores.

tractor trailers cover 12.4 million miles delivering paint products to 700 S-W paint stores. The 12.4 million S-W Waco miles would be like circling the earth 498 times or 52 trips to the moon.

miles would be like circling the earth 498 times or 52 trips to the moon. Sustainability/Green Initiatives: 2 fuels driving success-good for the environment and our customers.

Carbon footprint reduction: Many truck deliveries are done at night or early morning. By avoiding traffic, S-W can reduce drive time and save fuel.

footprint reduction: Many truck deliveries are done at night or early morning. By avoiding traffic, S-W can reduce drive time and save fuel. Continuous recycling & waste reduction program: Waco recycles 86% of its materials. Plastic wrap (42,000 lbs.), wooden pallets (77,000 lbs.), cardboard (42,000 lbs.), scrap metal (21,000 lbs.).

recycles 86% of its materials. Plastic wrap (42,000 lbs.), wooden pallets (77,000 lbs.), cardboard (42,000 lbs.), scrap metal (21,000 lbs.). Our LED lighting system with on/off motion detectors reduces energy consumption.

Community Involvement: 50 activities a year with Habitat for Humanity; Charitable donations/sponsorships; Greater Waco Chamber LEAD Program and Technology Business Briefings; Disaster relief assistance.

About Sherwin-Williams

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers.

The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more.

With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,100 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors.

The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 115 countries around the world.

In 2017 Sherwin-Williams reported sales of $14.9 billion. The company employs approximately 60,000 associates worldwide.

It has a prominent market position in architectural paint in North America, South America, China, Australia and the UK. In industrial coatings, the combined company is a global market leader in packaging coatings, coil coatings, general industrial coatings and industrial wood coatings. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

