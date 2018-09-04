Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group Expands Paint Applicator Offerings at Lowe's

The new Valspar line features a bundled paint kit, which includes all the tools and materials a DIYer needs to tackle any painting project. Available exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com, the new Valspar line also includes brushes for walls, trim, stain and short-handle applications, faux finish applicators and durable woven and knit roller covers in a variety of sizes.

Purdy applicators are the #1 brand preferred by professionals, and the expanded offering at Lowe's will equip both professionals and DIYers with the proper tools they need to ensure an exceptional painting experience. All Purdy brushes are made with the finest materials and handcrafted in the U.S.A. by expert brush makers.

"We're constantly working to simplify the shopping experience for DIY and professional painters," says Jennie Kitchen, product manager, Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group. "By offering a new line of great quality and affordable Valspar applicators, alongside an expanded Purdy selection, we hope to make everyone's paint and stain projects even easier."

The introduction of the Valspar paint applicator line follows a February 2018 announcement that The Sherwin-Williams Company became the only nationwide supplier to Lowe's U.S. stores for interior and exterior paints and exterior stain.

In addition to Valspar and Purdy applicators, Lowe's offers a full line of Valspar paint, stains and supplies. Other Sherwin-Williams brands sold at Lowe's include HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and more. To find the nearest Lowe's store near you, visit https://www.lowes.com/store/.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group



Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. It manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

About Lowe's



Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With fiscal year 2017 sales of $68.6 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 310,000 people. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Related Links

https://www.sherwin-williams.com

