Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.55 per Common Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Apr 21, 2021, 14:15 ET

CLEVELAND, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on June 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2021. The dividend rate reflects the 3-for-1 stock split, distributed after close of trading on March 31, 2021, and is unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend, which was $1.65 on a pre-split adjusted basis.

Investor Relations Contacts:


Media Contact:




Jim Jaye


Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams


Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682


Direct:  216.515.8849

[email protected]   

[email protected]




Eric Swanson



Vice President, Investor Relations



Sherwin-Williams



Direct:  216.566.2766



[email protected]   


 

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

