Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.715 per Common Share

News provided byThe Sherwin-Williams Company
Oct 16, 2024, 13:10 ET
CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share payable on December 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Media Contact:
|
Jim Jaye
|
Julie Young
|
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
|
Vice President, Global Corporate
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct: 216.515.8682
|
Direct: 216.515.8849
|
Eric Swanson
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct: 216.566.2766
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
