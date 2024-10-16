Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.715 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share payable on December 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.

